Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire; 17,492 acres burned

TUCSON – More than 720 firefighters continue battling the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains Wednesday morning.

The wildfire has burned 17,492 acres of land since it was ignited by lightning on June 5. It is 40% contained.

UPDATE: Here’s what @KVOA learned from the #BighornFire press conference this morning:

-40% contained

-17,500+ acres burned

-Red flag warning will grow fire

-Fire will be seen in Esperero Canyon

-Aviation might be grounded due to winds

-Retardant was able to save Summerhaven pic.twitter.com/CAdbkZj7fr — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) June 17, 2020

A Red Flag Warning will be in place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. These warnings are triggered when humidity is less than 15% combined with winds over 20 mph sustained over a period of three or more hours. Air resources including helicopters and airtankers will be out in full force this morning before high winds may limit aircraft use this afternoon.

On Tuesday, Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow residents evacuated their homes.

The general boundaries of the zone are Mt. Lemmon/ Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Rd, including Summerhaven.

A "Set" alert was placed for the Lower Catalina Highway/Lower Mount Lemmon communities from Organization Ridge Road to South Willow Canyon.

For the latest information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov or sign up for emergency alerts at myalerts.pima.gov.

Residents may contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-FIRE (3473) with evacuation questions.