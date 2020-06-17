Arizona sees 1,827 new coronavirus cases; now reporting 40,924 statewide
PHOENIX — State health officials reported 1,827 new cases Wednesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924.
Arizona also reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,239.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 25 deaths and 2,392 new cases.
According to the state's data dashboard, 501,963 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.3% have come back positive.
Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.3%.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 22,272
- Pima: 4,385
- Pinal: 1,793
- Santa Cruz: 1,165
- Cochise: 248
- Yuma: 3,454
- La Paz: 238
- Mohave: 636
- Yavapai: 387
- Coconino: 1,410
- Navajo: 2,771
- Gila: 99
- Graham: 56
- Greenlee: 12
- Apache: 1,998
For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.