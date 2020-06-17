Arizona sees 1,827 new coronavirus cases; now reporting 40,924 statewide

PHOENIX — State health officials reported 1,827 new cases Wednesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924.

Arizona also reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,239.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 25 deaths and 2,392 new cases.

According to the state's data dashboard, 501,963 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.3% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.3%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 22,272

Pima: 4,385

Pinal: 1,793

Santa Cruz: 1,165

Cochise: 248

Yuma: 3,454

La Paz: 238

Mohave: 636

Yavapai: 387

Coconino: 1,410

Navajo: 2,771

Gila: 99

Graham: 56

Greenlee: 12

Apache: 1,998

