Arizona sees 1,827 new coronavirus cases; now reporting 40,924 statewide

PHOENIX — State health officials reported 1,827 new cases Wednesday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 40,924.

Arizona also reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,239.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; 25 deaths and 2,392 new cases.

According to the state's data dashboard, 501,963 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 7.3% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 7.3%.

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 22,272
  • Pima: 4,385
  • Pinal: 1,793
  • Santa Cruz: 1,165
  • Cochise: 248
  • Yuma: 3,454
  • La Paz: 238
  • Mohave: 636
  • Yavapai: 387
  • Coconino: 1,410
  • Navajo: 2,771
  • Gila: 99
  • Graham: 56
  • Greenlee: 12
  • Apache: 1,998

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

News 4 Tucson

