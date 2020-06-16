Gusty winds a challenge for the Big Horn fire

TUCSON - Hot and dry June weather will prevail over SE Arizona for the next few days, with daytime highs eclipsing 100 degrees with no rain in the forecast for the first week of Monsoon 2020.

The biggest challenge weather wise will be gusty and erratic winds Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Big Horn Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains, and winds at times could gust close to 40 mph at the summits.

I hope this 44 mph wind gust is a bit optimistic at midnight on Mt. Lemmon. Bottom line: winds will be gusty, strong and erratic through early Thursday morning. #BigHornFire pic.twitter.com/UiAPNXRXKS — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) June 16, 2020

These wind velocities will present challenges for those working trying to quell the flames.

