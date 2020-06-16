Evacuation center for the Bighorn Fire setup at Sahuaro High School

TUCSON - On Tuesday evening, American Red Cross volunteers set up an evacuation shelter for anyone impacted by the Bighorn fire.

The shelter is located at Sahuaro High School at 545 N. Camino Seco near Broadway Boulevard.

Volunteers are providing cold beverages and snacks to anyone who needs it.

The center is also abiding by CDC guidelines and requiring masks to be worn inside the facility. If you didn't bring a mask, the volunteers said they will provide one.

Tuesday night, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said there are 380 residents on Mount Lemmon. Of those, 150 of them are full-time residents.

Napier said six residents declined to evacuate and are sheltering in place.

U-Haul is also providing free storage to those impacted by the Bighorn fire. For a list of locations, click here.

If you need a place for your animals, the shelter has a few kennels and the Pima Animal Care Center is also taking in pets.

If you'd like more information on boarding your pets, click here.