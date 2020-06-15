Vote by mail ballots available to Pima County voters

TUCSON - On Monday, the Pima County Recorder's Office mailed forms to voters who usually go to polling places to vote.

“In this difficult pandemic year, we want to give all voters the option of voting from home,” F. Ann Rodriguez, Pima County Recorder said in a press release. “We mailed forms to voters so they can let us know if they want to vote by mail this year, or be placed on the Permanent Early Voter List.”

According to the Pima County Recorder's Office, more than 75% of Pima County voters have been placed on the Permanent Early Voter List. About 6,600 additional voters have already requested ballots by mail in 2020 citing health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mail-in voters will receive a form in the mail that is partially completed with their name and address. They will be able to select boxes to be added to the Permanent Early Voting List and sign up to vote by mail for the 2020 Primary and General elections. July 24 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request a ballot by mail for the Primary



If voters want to continue to vote at a polling location on Election Day, the Pima County Recorder's Office said they should not return the form. Voting polls will be open as usual on Election Day. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.



