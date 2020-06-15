UPDATE: Crews continuing to battle the Bighorn fire; 13,200 acres burned

TUCSON - Crews continue battling the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains Monday.

They have been fighting the blaze since a thunderstorm ignited several wildfires Friday, June 5.

The fire is 22 percent contained. It has burned 13,200 acres as of Monday morning.

There are currently 633 personnel assigned to the Bighorn Fire and three people have suffered minor heat-related illnesses.

Sunday evening the Pima County Sheriff's Department downgraded the "Go" order for residents in the area of east Golder Ranch Drive and east Rollins road to a "Set- Be Alert" order.

Residents in this area are able to return to their homes but officials stress they need to remain vigilant.

A "Set-Be Alert" order remains in place for residents in portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley. Anyone living in this area should be ready to evacuate in case county officials do upgrade that area to the "Go" stage.

Officials have added a "Set- Be Alert" order for Mt. Lemmon and Mt. Bigelow north of Organization Ridge Road area, including Summerhaven.

Residents on Mt. Lemmon have dealt with several wildfires in the past, most recently in 2017 and in 2003 when the Aspen Fire destroyed the majority of Summerhaven

Catalina Highway at milepost zero is closed. The area is only open to residents and business owners.

Mt. Lemmon communities had to be evacuated for two weeks in the summer of 2017 due to the Burro Fire that burned over 27,000 acres and forced the cancellation of Summerhaven's annual 4th of July parade.

The community was devastated by the Aspen Fire in the summer of the 2003. That blaze shot up through Carter Canyon and into Summerhaven destroying 340 homes and businesses.

News 4 Tucson can confirm all seven IHC (Interagency Hotshot Crew) fire units that have worked the blaze over the past week:

Idaho Panhandle Hotshots (Coure D'Alene)

Helena (MT) Hotshots

Blue Ridge Hotshots (Mogollon, Arizona)

Smokey Bear Hotshots (Ruidoso, NM)

Gila Hotshots (Silver City, NM)

Logan (UT) Hotshots

Sierra Hotshots (Oakhurst, CA)

Fire officials expect the blaze to be wind-driven into the night, carried through grass and mesquite to the northeast.

Winds may also stoke fire in upper reaches of Ventana and Esperero Canyons, with flames visible on the front range of the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Large animal sheltering is being done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North First Avenue in Tucson.

