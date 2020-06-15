TFD: Multiple units dispatched to apartment fire on south side
TUCSON - Emergency crews have been dispatched to a south side apartment in reference to a fire that ignited Monday evening.
According to Tucson Fire Department, multiple units were dispatched to the fire in the 305 E. Benson Highway near Fourth Avenue after receiving multiple reports of smoke spotted in the area.
TFD classified this blaze as a three-alarm fire. Officials say the responding firefighters are battling the blaze from a defensive position.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
Details are limited at this time.
