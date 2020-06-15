Fate of El Tour de Tucson 38 hangs in the balance amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON – The 38th El Tour de Tucson is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Will it happen is the question being asked of many sporting events as the world continues to wage a war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual bike race has a new boss - TJ Juskiewicz, who has run successful bike races in Florida and Iowa. Juskiewicz has been hired as executive director by Perimeter Bicycling to grow the event in Southern Arizona.

Juskiewicz, who brings 30 years of experience to the table, will work this year alongside outgoing CEO, Charlene Grabowski.

Grabowski was brought on a year ago to help with the business side of the race.

Juskiewicz officially will start his new role on July 1.

Perimeter Bicycling is getting medical advice on how to navigate planning during the Pandemic

Grabowski helped lead the organization and put it on a strong financial footing by enlisting the help of many generous community partners as more than $6 million was raised for charities in 2019.

El Tour de Tucson had fallen into debt, owing well over $200,000 to Pima County for services rendered during the week of the event.

The longtime Tucson businesswoman has assembled a medical advisory board to help Perimeter navigate through planning for the race amidst the specter of COVID-19.

The team consists of Banner UMC's head of emergency medicine, Dr. Sam Keim; local physician and cyclist, Dr. Marty Giles; and Dr. Matt Dawson, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kentucky’s Chandler Medical Center.

El Tour de Tucson is Arizona’s largest cycling event and one of the 10 largest cycling events in the United States,

Bikers of all ages and abilities participate in rides of 100, 57 or 28 miles as well as fun ride of 10 miles, five miles or one mile.

