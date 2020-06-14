UPDATE: Crews continuing to battle the Bighorn fire; 12,345 acres burned

TUCSON - Crews continue battling the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains Sunday.

They have been fighting the blaze since a thunderstorm ignited several wildfires Friday Jun. 5.

The fire is 11 percent contained. It has burned 12,345 acres as of early Sunday morning.

There are currently 560 personnel assigned to the Bighorn Fire and three people have suffered minor heat-related illnesses.

News 4 Tucson can confirm six of the seven IHC (Interagency Hotshot Crew) fire units working the blaze:

Idaho Panhandle Hotshots (Coure D'Alene)

Helena (MT) Hotshots

Blue Ridge Hotshots (Mogollon, Arizona)

Smokey Bear Hotshots (Ruidoso, NM)

Gila Hotshots (Silver City, NM)

Logan (UT) Hotshots

Officials said the fire is expected to be most active to the north and east today. They say responders will head into the Northeast part of the forest in preparation for possible spread. Overnight, crews saw signs of improvement on the south edge near Pima Canyon and Ventana Canyon. But, crews are prepared to engage the fire and take suppression action if needed.

A strong aerial contingent will continue to support crews on the ground throughout the day, dropping water and retardant.

As part of the Ready, Set, GO! process, the following areas in the Catalina remain in the “GO!” state and are being evacuated.

The GO order was put in place Friday evening by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east Sutherland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north. Refer to the interactive map at www.pima.gov/bighorn for greater detail.

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park remain under a SET - Be Alert notice.

SET evacuation notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley also remain in place.

An evacuation shelter is open at CDO High School, 25 West Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Large animal sheltering is being done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.