Residents near Golder Ranch Dr, Rollins road in Catalina now in “SET – Be Alert!” stage of evacuation process

TUCSON— The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday that the East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road area formerly set to the “GO! – Evacuate,” has been downgraded to "SET - Be Alert.”

Officials say residents who evacuated may return to their residences.

According to PCSD, the fire will appear to be in close proximity. Fire crews will continually access dangers and the fire’s behavior. Officials stress that it is imperative to remain alert.

Here's what to do:

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

Be SET to GO.

Keep in mind: Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)

