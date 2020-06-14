PACC aids Tucsonans who need help evacuating animals

TUCSON - As the Bighorn fire continues to keep people on alert for emergency evacuations, those who can't easily bring their animals with them are facing another challenge.

While the evacuation in Catalina has been lifted, people still need to be vigilant. For some that means thinking about how to take care of your animals if you need to evacuate but can't take them with you.

When COVID-19 hit the Arizona Pima Animal Care Center asked the community to foster animals during the pandemic, because so many did, PACC can now help during the Bighorn fire.

"We have space for these emergency situations because folks stepped up and answered the call so things were already stressful in the world with the pandemic and then you add this on it," said Nikki Reck, PACC.

With so many people willing to help it's taken a lot of stress off their resources but, many pet owners consider them as part of the family and so they are reluctant to part with them.

"The need is there, they don't necessarily want to drop them off here because they want to take them to the hotel they're staying in or with friends. But for anyone who's in a situation where they don't have that option, that's why we wanted to offer this up," said Reck.

When it comes to livestock, PACC doesn't have the facilities to handle a large number. Instead, what they have done is become a central information center where they're working with community members to help facilitate rescues and find places where these animals can go.

"Lots and lots of phone calls which we are happy to answer and help people find the places that they need or hotels or you know, just point them in the right direction," said Reck.

If you have questions for PACC you can reach them at 724-5900 then press number 4.