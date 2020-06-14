Oro Valley evacuation center follows CDC guidelines

ORO VALLEY - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross opened an evacuation center following the Bighorn fire.

The evacuation center is open for families who have had to evacuate their homes. The center is located at Canyon Del Oro High School. Officials from the center say everyone is following CDC guidelines.

Kathy Hay, a retired nurse that works at the center, said everyone has taken the rules seriously.

"Everyone will get their temperature taken as soon as they walk in," Hay said. "If someone has a temperature they go to a separate area."

The evacuation center has a completely separate area for anyone who could be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. In the normal area, the staff has implemented social distancing. Chairs are spaced more that 6-feet apart from each other."

Doc Morgan, the site leader for the evacuation center, said normally they allocate 40 square feet per person at the center.

"Because of COVID-19, we have had to increase that number to 110-square-feet," Morgan said.

Officials said they planned on closing the evacuation center but decided to stay open since the fire is still spreading.