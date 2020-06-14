COVID-19 in Arizona: 35,691 cases, 1,186 deaths reported

PHOENIX — Arizona reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The statewide total is now 1,186.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 35,691 with 1,233 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 469,426 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.9 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 18,692

Pima: 3,910

Pinal: 1,500

Santa Cruz: 970

Cochise: 216

Yuma: 3,129

La Paz: 221

Mohave: 589

Yavapai: 374

Coconino: 1,368

Navajo: 2,619

Gila: 70

Graham: 50

Greenlee: 11

Apache: 1,972

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.