 Skip to Content

COVID-19 in Arizona: 35,691 cases, 1,186 deaths reported

9:09 am Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX — Arizona reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The statewide total is now 1,186.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 35,691 with 1,233 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 469,426 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.9 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

  • Maricopa: 18,692
  • Pima: 3,910
  • Pinal: 1,500
  • Santa Cruz: 970
  • Cochise: 216
  • Yuma: 3,129
  • La Paz: 221
  • Mohave: 589
  • Yavapai: 374
  • Coconino: 1,368
  • Navajo: 2,619
  • Gila: 70
  • Graham: 50
  • Greenlee: 11
  • Apache: 1,972

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film