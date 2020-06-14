COVID-19 in Arizona: 35,691 cases, 1,186 deaths reported
PHOENIX — Arizona reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday. The statewide total is now 1,186.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Confirmed cases went up to 35,691 with 1,233 new cases.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 469,426 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.9 percent have come back positive.
Cases by county:
- Maricopa: 18,692
- Pima: 3,910
- Pinal: 1,500
- Santa Cruz: 970
- Cochise: 216
- Yuma: 3,129
- La Paz: 221
- Mohave: 589
- Yavapai: 374
- Coconino: 1,368
- Navajo: 2,619
- Gila: 70
- Graham: 50
- Greenlee: 11
- Apache: 1,972
