Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police officer has been fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and a second officer was placed on administrative duty.

The move announced by police early Sunday comes on the heels of the resignation of Atlanta's police chief following the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Police identified the fired officer as Garrett Rolfe.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she doesn’t believe the shooting was justified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brooks resisted arrest after he failed a field sobriety test and a struggle ensued over a Taser.

Police say 36 people were arrested at Saturday night protests. Police have released body camera and dash camera footage.