TFD responds to near-drowning involving child at far east side residence

TUCSON – Tucson Fire Department units responded to a residence on the far east side Friday evening for a report of drowning.

The call to 911 reported that a seven-year-old male was found unconscious in the pool at a residence near the area of Mary Ann Cleveland and South Atterbury Wash Way.

The child’s parents had made the call with a reported down time of three to four minutes.

TFD crews were then told that the parents removed the unconscious child from the pool and initiated CPR.

Upon arrival, the child was outside of the pool and CPR was being performed.

As the child was rapidly transported to the hospital, TFD personnel were able to continue resuscitation efforts.

TFD reported that the child’s condition appeared to be improving during transport to the hospital.

However, being underwater for any amount of time can have damaging effects, TFD said.

Furthermore, the Tucson Police Department was on-scene and is assessing the situation per their protocols.

Safety Message: Knowing the ABC's of drowning prevention can save the life of your child. Active adult supervision, barriers, and classes (swim lessons for children and CPR for caregivers) are essential steps to preventing water related incidents. You are your child's first responder and knowing CPR will give you a 3 to 5 minute head start on saving their life prior to the arrival of emergency units.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information regarding this incident.