Idaho police say autopsies confirm the remains of Lori Vallow's children were found at her husband's property.

Her spouse, Chad Daybell, is charged with destroying evidence.

Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.

Vallow and Daybell fled to Hawaii and got married in November.

Vallow was extradited in March to face charges that included desertion and nonsupport of children.