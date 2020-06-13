Man arrested in June 7 fire of building under construction

PHOENIX (AP) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested and accused of arson in a massive fire the night of June 7 at a four-story apartment complex under construction in downtown Phoenix.

Officials said Ted Hopkins was arrested and jailed Friday night on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, a weapons violation and endangerment.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Hopkins who could comment on his behalf about the allegations.

Officials previously said the apartment complex was 40 percent built and that many of the 200 firefighters responding to the fire protected nearby buildings as the fire spread.

No injuries were reported.