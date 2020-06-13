Crews battle Bighorn Fire; 10,367 acres burned

TUCSON - Crews continue battling the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains Saturday.

They have been fighting the blaze since a thunderstorm ignited several wildfires Friday Jun. 5.

The fire is still 10 percent contained. It has burned more than 10,367 acres as of Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire is expected to be most active to the north and east today. However, crews will remain vigilant on the south edge near Pima Canyon and Ventana Canyon and are prepared to engage the fire and take suppression action if needed.

A strong aerial contingent will continue to support crews on the ground throughout the day, dropping water and retardant.

As part of the Ready, Set, GO! process, the following areas in the Catalina remain in the “GO!” state and are being evacuated.

The GO order was put in place Friday evening by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east Sutherland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north. Refer to the interactive map at www.pima.gov/bighorn for greater detail.

The surrounding area south of East Hawser St. and east of North Lago del Oro Parkway, including Catalina Regional Park remain under a SET - Be Alert notice.

SET evacuation notices for portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley also remain in place.

An evacuation shelter is open at CDO High School, 25 West Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Large animal sheltering is being done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.