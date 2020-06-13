COVID-19 in Arizona: 34,458 cases, 1,183 deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 39 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The statewide total is now 1,183.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 34,458 with 1,540 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 456,915 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 6.7 percent have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 17,791

Pima: 3,889

Pinal: 1,500

Santa Cruz: 914

Cochise: 206

Yuma: 2,942

La Paz: 221

Mohave: 586

Yavapai: 374

Coconino: 1,360

Navajo: 2,590

Gila: 59

Graham: 48

Greenlee: 11

Apache: 1,967

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.