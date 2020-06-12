PCSD: Residents near Golder Ranch Dr, Rollins Rd in Catalina need to leave homes immediately

WATCH: PCSD Deputy Allerton shares details from Catalina State Park regarding the immediate evacuations for residents near Golder Ranch Dr, Rollins Rd in Catalina. Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Friday, June 12, 2020

TUCSON - As part of the Ready, Set, GO! process, the following areas in the Catalina Foothills are now in the “GO!” state and is being evacuated Friday evening.

The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east, Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north, are now in the "GO!" state and is being evacuated, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

If you are in this area, EVACUATE NOW. Move west away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay leaving the area.

PCSD will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message.

The general boundaries of the zone are the forest service boundary on the south and east. Southerland Trail on the west, and Rollins Road on the north. Refer to the interactive map at www.pima.gov/bighorn for greater detail.

An evacuation shelter is open at CDO High School, 25 West Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

Large animal sheltering will be done at Rillito Racetrack, 4502 North 1st Avenue in Tucson.

