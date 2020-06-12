PCSD: Additional Catalina residents in ‘SET – Be Alert!’ stage of evacuation process

TUCSON - The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that additional residents of Catalina are now in the "SET - Be Alert!" stage of the evacuation process following the Bighorn Fire.

There is significant danger in following area due to the Bighorn Fire:

The northern boundary of the SET zone is Hawser Street.

From there south, the western boundary is Lago Del Oro Parkway.

Where Lago Del Oro Parkway meets Bowman Road, the SET line runs directly west to Oracle Road.

The southern and eastern boundaries are the forest service boundaries.

Ready, Set, Go is the state’s evacuation alert system.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends.

Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Here's what to do:

Grab your emergency go kit.



Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.



Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.



Be SET to GO.

Keep in mind: Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Questions from residents in the area should be directed to 351-FIRE (3473)

Bighorn Fire information can be found here.

Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here.

Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.