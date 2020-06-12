High temperatures, strong winds increase spread of Bighorn Fire

TUCSON - The high temperatures in Tucson on Friday will continue into the next week as the Bighorn Fire still remains 10 percent contained.

On Friday, temperatures were as high as 106 to 107 degrees and it was certainly no help to fire crews who have been battling the Bighorn Fire since last Friday.

In addition to the high temperatures on Friday, quickly-moving winds came through the area, too.

This made it even more difficult for firefighters to contain the fire.

However, it was projected that wind speeds would decrease after the sun went down Friday evening, according to the News 4 Tucson meteorologist Daniel McFarland.

During the day on Friday, the northeast flank of the Bighorn Fire stretched into lower portions of Romero Canyon, according to Heidi Schewel of Coronado National Forest Service.

This then produced highly-visible smoke east of Catalina State Park.

Schewel reported that multiple helicopters and air tankers responded to the area by dropping retardant to slow its spread.

Due to the rough terrain in the area, firefighters were unable to engage the fire directly.

However, crews were able to locate accessible land at higher elevations and "have identified holding features in the event of continued fire spread to the northeast," Schewel said.

The Oro Valley Police Department warned motorists stopping on Oracle Road to view the fire is a danger to the drivers, community and fire personnel moving through the area.

Later on Friday at approximately 8 p.m., emergency officials announced that residents near the area of Golder Ranch Drive and Rollins Road in Catalina would need to leave homes immediately.

Those residents were put in the "GO - Evacuate now!" stage of the evacuation process due to the Bighorn Fire.

According to Schewel, the fire activity picked up in the community of Golder Ranch on Friday due to extremely hot and dry conditions.

Humidity recovery is expected to be higher than previous nights, however, it won't be high enough to make a substantial impact on fire activity.

Crews worked through Friday night to monitor the fire perimeter and protect values at risk, Schewel said.