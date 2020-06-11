 Skip to Content

Over 100 residents shelter in place at assisted living facility near Bighorn Fire evacuation area

TUCSON – Over 100 residents of an assisted living facility, located in a potential evacuation area due to the Bighorn Fire, were put in a shelter-in-place, pre-evacuation status on Thursday evening.

The 134 residents of the Brookdale Santa Catalina Community, located approximately two miles northwest of Skyline Drive and Swan Road, have been sheltering in place, according to Alessandro Solis, resident care coordinator at Brookdale Santa Catalina.

Buses were on standby as of Thursday evening to take the residents to other Brookdale facilities in the area.

