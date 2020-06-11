Environmental conservation groups sue Trump Administration to protect endangered squirrels in Southeastern Arizona

The Center for Biological Diversity, Maricopa Audubon Society and Mount Graham Coalition filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration Wednesday.

In a press release Monday, the Center for Biological Diversity said the conservation groups filed the suit to force the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFS) to comply with the Endangered Species Act. The groups said that the two federal agencies have not done enough to protect Mount Graham red squirrels in Southeastern Arizona from extinction.

The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. District Court in Tucson, states "Despite the recent stunning collapse of the Mount Graham red squirrel population, USFS and FWS have failed to take the steps required by the ESA to ensure the species’ survival and recovery. Specifically, USFS and FWS have failed to: reinitiate formal consultation regarding the impacts that recreational summer homes, located in the remaining canopied habitat upon which the red squirrel now relies, are having and will continue to have on the species’ severely depleted numbers; engage in any form of consultation regarding the impacts that an abandoned recreational camp, found in the same area, has had and will continue to have on the red squirrel; and implement measures that FWS has for over thirty years found essential to the species’ survival."

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Mount Graham red squirrels live only in the isolated “sky island” range in the Coronado National Forest and feed on conifer seeds. Only about 75 of the squirrels remain on Earth.

In response to an April 2019 lawsuit from the Center and Maricopa Audubon, the Fish and Wildlife Service agreed that designating additional critical habitat for the Mount Graham red squirrel may be warranted.