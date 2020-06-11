Dozens of ICU beds available in Pima County as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

TUCSON - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising fast in Arizona.

As of Wednesday night, the Pima County Health director said there are about 80 open ICU beds throughout Pima County.

Dr. Theresa Cullen said as hospitals prepare for a 25 percent surge capacity, there will likely be 70 to 80 more ICU beds.

“I’m confident right now with the number and increases we’re seeing in hospitalization, that we are okay,” Doctor Cullen said.

Cullen said her confidence somewhat depends on what Arizonans do to try and slow the spread. She strongly encourages people to wear a mask.

“When I wear a mask, I protect you,” she said. “When you wear a mask, you protect me.”

As the numbers increase here in Pima County, Cullen strongly believes this is a time for all of us to try and collectively make a difference.

“This is a community that comes together,” Cullen said. “Tucson knows how to care for each other and right now, we have a communal responsibility to try to mitigate what we are seeing."

Cullen said the summer heat and monsoon would not stop Pima County from building field hospitals, but she hopes those won’t be necessary.