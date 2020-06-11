AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire Management: Tortolita Fire 100% contained
TUCSON - The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Thursday afternoon that wildfires in the Tortolita Mountains are now 100 percent contained.
The fire started last Friday after lightning struck during a thunderstorm that moved across the Tortolita Mountains north of Oro Valley, Ariz.
The AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that an engine will remain to monitor established control lines.
A total of 3,140 acres were burned within the Tortolita Mountains area as a result of the fire, according to AZ State Forestry.
There have been no reports of injuries to fire personnel or civilians at this time.
In addition, there were no orders for evacuations and no buildings were reported damaged as result of the fire.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates on Southern Arizona's wildfires.