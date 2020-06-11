American Red Cross, Canyon del Oro HS offering shelter following Bighorn Fire evacuations

TUCSON – Many people are on stand-by as evacuation orders have been put into place Thursday as a result of the Bighorn Fire in Tucson.

Some residents are going to homes of friends while others are going to hotels to stay.

However, for those who don’t have anywhere else to go during the Bighorn Fire evacuations, Canyon del Oro High School is offering shelter.

The Evacuation Center at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia in Oro Valley is now open to assist residents evacuated due to the Bighorn Fire. #bighornfire #redcrossaz — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) June 11, 2020

The American Red Cross – Southern Arizona Chapter has coordinated with Canyon del Oro High School to provide shelter where they are offering water, food and many other necessary items that one might need.

Colin Williams, executive director of the American Red Cross – Southern Arizona Chapter, provided details on how the organization has prepared to help those who need it during this time.

“The American Red Cross, we’re keenly aware of all of these wildfires, and of course, Monsoon season comes after this, so we know these seasons and we prepare for those,” Williams said. “Our volunteers are at a moment’s notice to respond.”

Williams said that the Red Cross wants the public to be aware of the following:

Think about what’s happening in the mountains.



Pay attention to the "Ready, Set, Go!" plan.



Be prepared and collect your belongings.



Watch the weather, check on your neighbors.



Be mindful.

The Red Cross volunteers at Canyon del Oro High School can help those in need get back on road to recovery, Williams said.

In addition, the shelter being offered at Canyon del Oro HS is providing a safe and comforting place to eat, drink and cool off.

Not only is the shelter available to those affected by the Bighorn Fire, but it is also available to people who just need a place to get out of the sun and away from the heat.

“The Red Cross volunteers are very sympathetic to their case,” Williams said. “We’re the experts in making sure people can really decompress and have a moment to put this all into perspective.”

Williams added, “It is important that people understand that there is hope out there.”

Furthermore, be sure to download the Red Cross app. It has information on where shelters are located and how you can prepare for emergencies, just like the Bighorn Fire.