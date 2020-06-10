UArizona graduate opens newest feature film at RoadHouse Cinemas in AZ

TUCSON – A University of Arizona graduate opened his newest feature film in Arizona on Wednesday.

Sean Olson is a graduate of UArizona’s School of Theatre, Film & Television in the College of Fine Arts.

Olson was the director and executive producer of a new feature film that has received theatrical distribution.

On Wednesday, the film “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” opened with RoadHouse Cinemas in both Tucson and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Not only has Olson’s film won a numerous amount of film-festival awards, but it is currently at 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jason Brandt, the film’s composer, is also a UArizona graduate.

In addition, writer, Jeff Wild, and producer, Johnny Remo, are from Tucson, as well.

The movie revolves around five teenagers who compete to win a mansion owned by entrepreneur and scientist Atticus Virtue.

In order to win, the teens must face-off against a super computer named “HAVEN” who controls the mansion.

