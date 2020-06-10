Tucson Dragway, Pima County Fair partner up to create Drive-In Movie Nights

TUCSON – The Tucson Dragway and Pima County Fairgrounds have partnered together to create social-distancing friendly entertainment for Southern Arizonans.

The dragway usually has spectators sitting side by side while watching cars speed down the track. But on Tuesday, they used the space to create socially-distant drive-in movie theater in partnership with the Pima County Fairgrounds.

"We're here to build a community, build events that the community can come to, safely and provide a good time," said Tucson Dragway Track Manager Matt DeYoung.

The dragway and fairgrounds are alternating which property will host the event each weekend. Both properties are using the same tactics - clean restrooms often, provide extra sanitation to food vendors and of course, park the vehicles far from each other.

Check out the movie-night schedule at tucsondragway.com and pimacountyfair.com.