Pima County: Bighorn Fire significant danger, some Catalina Foothills residents should be set to evacuate

TUCSON - The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Pima County Sheriff's Department announced significant danger in the Catalina Foothills area from the Bighorn Fire late Wednesday evening.

As part of the evacuation process, the area of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road, is now in the "SET - Be Alert" stage.

Ready, Set, Go is Arizona's evacuation alert system.

The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, to be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger, and to GO, to evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.

A map is attached below to show the precise area that has been identified:

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family and friends, according to Pima County officials.

In addition, residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Here are the steps to take:

Grab your emergency go kit and keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay up to date with the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.



Be SET to GO.

Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Pima County Emergency Alert information can be found here.

Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.

Questions from residents in the area should contact (520) 351-4900.

