Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issues air quality advisory

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. – On Wednesday, The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) issued an Air Quality Advisory for June 10, 2020, due to smoke originating from the Bighorn and Tortolita Wildfires.

In a press release, PDEQ said the potential for elevated levels of particulate matter and ground-level ozone exist in areas near the fires and beyond, depending on which way the wind is blowing.

Both fires have been burning since Friday, June 5, 2020. The Bighorn fire has been burning in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley. The Tortolita Fire has been burning near the Cochise Spring-area.

PDEQ said its encouraging children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to reduce their level of exertion and avoid going outside during the duration of the advisory.

PDEQ said at-risk populations should use caution. If you can smell smoke, you are also breathing it into your lungs.

Smoke and ground-level ozone from the wildfires can irritate the eyes and respiratory system. PEDQ said they can also worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

To avoid smoke and ground-level ozone PEDQ has asked people to close doors and windows and change dirty air-conditioning filters. Doing so can prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

Visit PDEQ’s website for more information about protecting yourself from fire smoke.

Up-to-the-hour air pollution levels are available online at the PDEQ website www.pima.gov/deq.

Sign up at www.pima.gov/deq to receive Air Quality Advisories.