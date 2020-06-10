Forest Service officials report wildfire burning near Nogales
TUCSON - The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest reported a wildfire on the Nogales Ranger District Wednesday afternoon.
The Canoa Fire was estimated at 500 acres northeast of Cumero Mountain as of approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Coronado National Forest Service officials.
Furthermore, six engines, one helicopter and one very large air tanker responded.
Details on this wildfire near Nogales are limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information regarding Southern Arizona's wildfires.