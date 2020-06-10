Forest Service officials report wildfire burning near Nogales

TUCSON - The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest reported a wildfire on the Nogales Ranger District Wednesday afternoon.

The Canoa Fire was estimated at 500 acres northeast of Cumero Mountain as of approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Coronado National Forest Service officials.

Furthermore, six engines, one helicopter and one very large air tanker responded.

Details on this wildfire near Nogales are limited at this time.

