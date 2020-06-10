AZ Dept. of Corrections visitations suspended until July 13

TUCSON - Legal and non-legal visitation for all Arizona prison complexes will be suspended until July 13.

Due to coronavirus-related concerns, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry will continue video visitation for eligible inmates.

Tablets and headsets used for video visitation are cleaned and sanitized between each use and there are no fees associated with video visits.

In addition, the existing policies for phone calls and written letters remain in effect.