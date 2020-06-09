Tucson City Council addresses misinformation on Ordinance No. 11746

TUCSON - The Tucson City Council decided to address misinformation regarding Tucson Ordinance No. 11746 during their study session Tuesday.

This comes after tweets regarding the ordinance, which was passed in April, recently went viral.

The tweets that went viral claimed it was illegal to film police officers in Tucson.

Mayor Regina Romero previously addressed the misinformation on Twitter and said that it was never illegal to film Tucson police.

The ordinance was put into effect after Chief Chris Magnus of the Tucson Police Department brought videos that showed people yelling profanity at officers on-scene.

At the time, Ordinance No. 11746 had been unanimously approved by the city council.

However, during the city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Regina Romero said, "I do agree that there was not enough time for public to give us input and provide comment to mayor and council on this particular ordinance."

James Freeman is one of the cop watchers who records and posts videos of police.

Freeman said he doesn't disagree with the ordinance, instead he said it's too vague when it comes to how officers can enforce it.

"I do think that it is a little bit vague and that's where the danger is," said Freeman.

During Tuesday's meeting, Chief Magnus said that since the ordinance went into effect back in April of this year, no arrests have been made.

Magnus added, according to the ordinance, you can still record police activity.

"The act of recording police activity or engaging in constitutionally-protected speech alone shall not be prohibited conduct under this section," said Magnus.

The discussion on Tuesday was held during the council's study session.

However, in order to modify the ordinance, it has to be brought up in a regular meeting session.

A regular meeting session has been scheduled to take place in two weeks on June 23.