Trump closer to resuming rallies that were halted by virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is aiming to resume campaign rallies in the coming weeks, though the locations and coronavirus precautions still are being worked out.

Trump’s rally schedule came to a sudden halt three months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic largely shuttered the nation. But the president has been eager to resume the rallies that have been the hallmark of his political career.

The president’s eagerness to resume rallies comes as internal and public surveys show his reelection campaign struggling.

It's unclear what specific precautions would be implemented to protect the president and attendees from the potential spread of the coronavirus at rallies.