PCSD looking for male suspect following assault on west side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a male suspect following an assault Tuesday evening on Tucson's westside .

Deputies responded to the scene near Sandario and Snyder Hill roads and upon arrival, they discovered at least one individual with serious injuries, according to Deputy James T. Allerton of PCSD at approximately 6:45 p.m.

PCSD is currently looking for one outstanding subject from the incident who is described as a Caucasian male on his mid-40s with a bald head, a medium build wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

If you see anyone in this area matching this description, please do not approach him as he is considered a possible danger.

Those with any information are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Details regarding this incident are limited at this time.

