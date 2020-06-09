Human remains found at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home as authorities search for Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan

PHOENIX — Unidentified human remains have been found at Chad Daybell's home in Idaho on Monday, hours after a warrant was served in the search for Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell has also been taken into custody for questioning in connection to the found remains, the Rexburg Police Department said in a press conference Monday.

Authorities could not confirm whether the remains found were of Joshua or Tylee, who are Daybell's wife Lori's kids.

Tylee was last seen Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park. Joshua was last seen at his Idaho school on Sept. 23.

Investigators said their mother, Lori Vallow, refuses to say where her children are or what might have happened to them.

The Rexburg Police Department, with the assistance of the F.B.I. and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on Daybell's Idaho home in reference to the missing children’s case on Monday.

The warrant was sealed, meaning any information pertaining to it is not available to the public.

No other information, including what charges Daybell was taken into custody on, was immediately known.

According to EastIdahoNews.com, multiple sources said they saw several officers pull him over about one mile south of his Idaho home.

The outlet said Daybell was wearing a baseball cap, gray button-up shirt and blue jeans.

EastIdahoNews.com said witnesses said Daybell got out of his silver SUV, was placed in handcuffs and put into a police car.