Gospel Rescue Mission, H.S Lopez Family Foundation celebrate first anniversary of partnership

TUCSON – The Gospel Rescue Mission celebrated its one-year anniversary Tuesday since their move to the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity.

The move included the emergency shelter, men's recovery and outreach programs.

This allowed the center to grow its bed capacity, serve over 3,000 guests and help more than 200 people find employment.

“We're celebrating the one-year anniversary here at the Center of Opportunity,” said Lisa Chastain, CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission. “It's been an amazing year to say the least. We've accomplished a lot.”

Humberto S. Lopez is the founder of the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity located at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

“I get more satisfaction than making a million dollars everyday,” Lopez said.

Gospel Rescue Mission partners with 32 other organizations to offer support and hope to those less fortunate in the Tucson community.