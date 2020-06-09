Fire crews continue working to contain blaze amid shifting winds

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - More aircraft and more fire crews responded to battle the Bighorn Fire on Tuesday.

Crews have been fighting the blaze since Friday night's thunderstorm.

The fire is still 10% contained and has burned more than 2,500 acres.

Most of the activity is in the top portion of Pima Canyon on the front range and Alamo Canyon on the back side.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire in those areas and keep it away from homes.

Residents do not need to evacuate.

Fire teams have also been battling another fire north of Oro Valley, the Tortolita Fire.

The Tortolita Mountains fire also sparked Friday night during the thunderstorm.

Recently, firefighters suppressed some hotspots discovered well into the interior.

In addition, 96 crew members will monitor this area to ensure stability as the fire is has burned more than 3,300 acres and is 25% contained.

Smoke was a concern for both the Bighorn and Tortolita Mountains fires as the winds shifted throughout the day.

"It will circle the entire compass starting in the northeast moving to the southwest," said Adam Jarrold, spokesman of Golder Ranch Fire, regarding the Bighorn Fire. "So the winds will be a challenge for fighting these fires."

The good news is that there is no threat to either community.

However, parts of Cochise Spring Road are closed due to fire activity and the firefighters working in the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information regarding the wildfires in Southern Arizona.