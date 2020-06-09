Elephant calf Mapenzi at Reid Park Zoo learns a critical new skill

TUCSON - An elephant calf, who goes by the name Mapenzi, at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo recently learned a new skill that is critical for elephant survival.

The Reid Park Zoo announced Monday that Mapenzi, or Penzi, has mastered "using her trunk to bring water to her mouth to drink."

Even though elephant calves get a majority of their water and nutrients from nursing, the additional fluids are "important for staying hydrated in these hot summer months," the zoo said.

In addition to that, Penzi has been experiencing diarrhea over the last week so hydration is even more critical for her at this time, according to the Reid Park Zoo.

However, the zoo reported on Monday that Mapenzi's "demeanor is as bright and energetic as ever!"

It was decided that the Reid Park Zoo's newest elephant calf, who was born on April 6, would be named Mapenzi on April 22 after receiving more than 17,000 votes from the public.

The name Mapenzi translates to beloved in Swahili.