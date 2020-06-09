Concerns raised over school resource officers during TUSD board meeting

TUCSON - Several Tucsonans voiced their concerns to Tucson Unified School District board members and called on them to get rid of school resource officers on campus.

"Instead of policing Tucson, schools should have more resources to empower teachers and other staff to present the best environment for students," one person wrote to the board.

Another person wrote, "The school nurse was called to tell me that due to an interaction between my child and another student that had involved a pencil and a newly adopted district policy, she was required to call TPD and come to campus. I was terrified at the thought of my 8-year-old child having to encounter an armed police officer knowing that the school had made this call."

While the topic wasn't on the agenda, several TUSD board members voiced their responses.

"I understand the concerns, I understand and support Black Lives Matter," said Bruce Burke, a TUSD board member.

"I think that we have to be very careful when we come to a decision about our own community with respect to our community policing, which I think in this community has served us well," Burke said. "So, I'm not prepared to make a judgement."

Adelita Grijalva, another TUSD board member, shared her take when she was out of the meeting Tuesday.

"I think that the discussion is going to be healthy. It's one that I've had a tough time with every year. Every time we're hiring officers and paying for them out of maintenance and operation, I always have this really long decision it's balancing safety," Grijalva said.

Grijalva added, "So every time we have a school shooting or a school threat, the knee-jerk reaction is to have more officers, but then when we have issues with young people being deported because of their immigration status, it's like why do you have officers?"

The board is set to discuss their budget, including school resource officers on June 16.

To watch the full TUSD board meeting on Tuesday, click here.