Artists and cultural organizations receive COVID-19 grant

TUCSON – COVID-19 has affected many individuals and their occupations. One local organization received a grant to help them get through the pandemic.

The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona (AFTSA) formed the "Pivot Grant" in response to COVID-19. Arizona Heritage Tours is one organization that is benefiting from that grant.

"In our work, we do costume re-enactments," said Michael Engs, Arizona Heritage Tours co-founder.

Engs and Andre Newman devote their lives to informing southern Arizonans about African-American history. They said much planning, cost and thought go into every single bit of their performances.

"A costume would normally cost us 1,500," Engs said.

The Arts Foundation of Tucson and Southern Arizona covered the cost. That came up with a pivot grant to assist artistic projects or programming during COVID-19.

"Pivot grant recipients and applicants exemplify artmaking's ability to shift people's perspective," foundation representatives said. "The arts are a powerful tool for thinking outside the box. And artists and arts organizations are showing us how alternative ways of thinking and creating will help keep us connected to each other when we need it most."

"We're doing everything in our power with the resources we have to continue to bring these stories to life," Newman said.

A total of $50,000 in emergency arts relief funding — $25,000 from each funding organization — was distributed to 15 nonprofit arts organizations and 24 individual artists.

Here's the lists:

Nonprofit Arts Organizations:

● Borderlands Theater | Lunada Virtual Literary Lounge ● Children’s Museum Tucson | Oro Valley | Play-based Learning …Online! ● The Drawing Studio | The Drawing Studio COVID Pivot ● Dunbar Pavilion / African American Cultural Center | Esteban’s Journeys ● Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation | Families at Home Projects ● Kore Press | Pivoting Kore Press Institute Online ● KXCI, Foundation for Creative Broadcasting | Remote Broadcasting Studio ● Lead Guitar | Lead Guitar Distance Learning Resources and Virtual Showcase ● Literacy Connects / Stories that Soar! | #StoriesThatStream! ● The Loft Cinema | Virtual Community Engagement at The LoftCinema ● Mat Bevel Company | Emergency E-Learning STEM Art Education Programming

● The Rogue Theatre | Rogue Radio ● The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre | Storytelling in the Virtual Realm: Stories for Scoundrels and Scamps ● Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance | Southern Arizona Arts & Culture Digital Content Calendar / Clearinghouse ● Southwest Folklife Alliance | TMY Culture Kitchen Live

Individual Artists:

● Adam Cooper-Terán | Barrio Stories: Nogales ● Andrea Edmundson | Socialized Mosaics Online! ● Andrew Tegarden | Art Meals Program with TUSD Grab-and-Go Meals ● Autumn Eckman | Drift-less ● Carolyn Robles | Carolyn Robles Art & Instruction ● Dina Kagan | The Last River ● Gabriel Barreda | The Mankind Podcast Season 2 ● Isaac Caruso | Sam & Sara ● Jessica Gonzales | From the Cocoon ● Kaitlyn Jo Smith | American Standard ● Kathleen Velo | Water Flow on the Hopi Reservation ● Katie Cooper | Art Wagon Retun ● Kristen Wheeler | Troubadour Theatre ● Lara Ruggles | Sharkk Heartt with Special Guests - Online Live Music Series ● Lisa Sturz | Project Puppet ● Martin Krafft | Cassandra 2020 ● Melquiades Dominguez | Art Chats with Galeria Mitotera ● Quiahuitl Villegas | Experimental Rhythms and Beats ● Rocky Martinez | Online Platform ● Sadie Shaw | Sugar Hill Oral History Project ● Samantha Bounkeua | Rogue Violin Studios: Website Update & Video Creation ● Serge Levy | Honing the Message: An Online Photography Masterclass ● Thomas Walbank | Saint Cecilia’s Soul ● Torran Anderson | Piñata Moon Writing Workshop