UArizona, student reaches settlement involving former football player

TUCSON - A settlement has been reached in a Title IX lawsuit involving a former University of Arizona football player.

The university reached an agreement with a student who was abused by Orland Bradford, a former running back with the UArizona Wildcats.

The student said Bradford hit and choked her during their relationship.

She claimed the university knew Bradford was a danger and failed to take adequate steps to protect them, violating their Title IX rights.

Bradford is serving a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault.

In addition, another lawsuit was dismissed in March but it is now being appealed.