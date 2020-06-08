PCSD gives inside look into training tactics

TUCSON - It has now been two weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The infamous video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck has led to fervent calls from around the country for police reform.

With police and law enforcement tactics now under intense scrutiny, News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink got a first-hand look at the tactics Pima County Sheriff’s deputies use to subdue a suspect.

Deputy Elliot Lyle and Deputy David Chan lead PCSD's defense tactics program and train new recruits in various situations.

Lyle and Chan said officers are taught to avoid the neck area when subduing a suspect.

“I’ve been here for 12 years, I started four years as a corrections officers

and in my time training in our defensive tactics program, I have never utilized that type of technique nor is it taught here nor I have I seen it,” Chan said.

“There’s a couple reasons why we’re concerned about trauma to the neck-area, specifically, their C-Spine area and possible compression along the side of the neck that would incumber their ability to breathe,” Lyle said.

Lyle’s been teaching these methods and maneuvers for 14 years.

He said there’s one overarching message he tries to convey to recruits

“Be reasonable, be prudent, be patient and do the right thing,” Lyle said.