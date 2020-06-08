June 8 is National Best Friends Day

It’s time to schedule some time with your BFF.

Monday is National Best Friends Day.

The special day falls each year on June 8.

It’s the perfect time to get together and catch up!

Studies have shown friends are good for your health. Strong social support can help reduce your risk for depression and high blood pressure which can lead to other health problems.

Adults with a rich social life are more likely to live longer than those with fewer connections.

You can celebrate best friends day anyway you want.

Just reach out to your bestie and take it from there.