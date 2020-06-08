IRS warns against COVID-19 fraud and other financial schemes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned people about a rise in financial scams related to COVID-19.

In a press release, the IRS said since COVID-19 began there has been an increase in the number of phishing schemes used to scam taxpayers. The phishing schemes were sent out to a large number of random people and came in the forms of emails, letters, texts and online links.

The IRS said the new schemes use keywords like “Corona Virus,” “COVID-19”, and “Stimulus”. The goal of such schemes is to obtain personally-identifying information or financial account information like account numbers and passwords.

"Criminals seize on every opportunity to exploit bad situations, and this pandemic is no exception," Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner said.

The IRS said criminals have also used COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. While scams related to COVID-19 are not limited to stealing EIPs from taxpayers, the IRS said its already seen scams related to the organized selling of fake at-home test kits, offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19. Other scams include selling large quantities of medical supplies through the creation of fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses where the criminal fails to deliver promised supplies after receiving funds.

“Criminals try to take advantage of our most vulnerable times and our most vulnerable populations. But because we have seen many of these criminals and schemes before, we know how to find them and we know how to expose them," Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation, Don Fort said. “And because COVID-19 is a global problem, it requires a global solution. Not only are we leveraging our financial investigative expertise domestically, we are working hand-in-hand with our J5 partners on those COVID-19 cases that cross borders. There truly is no place for criminals to hide.”

The IRS said other COVID-19 related scams involve setting up fake charities soliciting donations for individuals, groups and areas affected by the disease. Some criminals are offering opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine for the disease promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.

The IRS said Coronavirus-related or COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the NCDF Web Complaint Form.