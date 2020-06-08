Farm Bureau calls on EPA to provide clarity on dicamba ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) released a statement Monday calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

They want the EPA to allow farmers who already purchased dicamba herbicide products to continue using their existing stock for the remainder of the farming season.

The request came shortly after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals prohibited the use of three dicamba products in a ruling made last week.

However, AFBF said based on the EPA’s previous approval of dicamba, farmers across the country have already invested in dicamba-resistant seeds.

Zippy Duvall is the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“An unexpected and immediate ban on dicamba products not only puts substantial farm investments at risk, but also leaves farmers wondering how they’ll protect their crops," Duvall said in a press release. "It’s imperative that the EPA quickly provide clarity to farmers."

Duvall sent a letter to Andrew Wheeler, the EPA Administrator. He asked the agency to issue an existing stock order. This would allow farmers to use dicamba products through this growing season.

In the letter, President Duvall wrote:

“AFBF does not condone off-label use of dicamba or any registered pesticide. But responsible farmers who have invested in – and often taken loans out to purchase – dicamba-resistant products for the current growing season should not bear the financial burden caused by this legal dispute.”

In 2016, the EPA approved the use of the herbicide under specific farming conditions.