Bighorn Fire burns on Santa Catalina Mountains

TUCSON - The Bighorn Fire burning on the Pusch Ridge side of the Santa Catalina Mountains is zero percent contained but that doesn’t mean any homes are in immediate danger.

The fire is labeled “zero percent” because there is currently no Monsoon to help knock it down.

No evacuations have been ordered for homes in the Pusch Ridge Foothills and the Golder Ridge Fire Department does not anticipate that there will be a need to evacuate residents at any point moving forward.

1,700 acres have been burned in The Bighorn Fire that was ignited by lightning on Friday night.

By the end of Sunday, 175 personnel were working the fire including five 20-person Hot Shot crews.

The fire was also being attacked from the air using five helicopters and one VLAT air tanker.

Catalina State Park is currently closed and the area is currently a no-fly zone. No drones are permitted to be flown in the area.

The City of Oro Valley is asking residence in the Pusch Ridge Foothills to sign up for their Code Red alert for updates on the Bighorn Fire.

