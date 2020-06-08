ASARCO workers still on strike despite leaving strike lines

TUCSON - ASARCO workers first started going on strike on October 13 and after nearly eight months, they still haven't come to a resolution.

Pima Mine Road would be filled strikers but due to COVID-19, they've had to stop.

However, those on strike haven't given up what they're fighting for.

"That was a tough call," said Karla Schumann, principal officer secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 104. "You generally never want to pull those lines down unless it's been a success and they're going back to work and have struck a deal."

Despite not being on the lines everyday, Schumann said the workers are still in it for the long haul.

According to Schumann, ASARCO has still not budged and the strikers still want the same thing.

"They want a fair shake, they want a decent contract and they want to be able to bargain," said Schumann. "That part has not changed. What has been consistent is the company not wanting to come to the table."

As COVID-19 has pushed the strikers away from the lines, Schumann said it has also reinforced the need to work for a company with good healthcare and benefits.

Although, the time away has been difficult.

"You lose that sense of community, you know, when you're not able to gather together and kind of have those face-to-face interactions and talk to each other, check in with one another, make sure everybody is hanging in there," said Schumann.

As things start to open up in Arizona, the ASARCO workers on strike are looking to come back to the line as long as they can stay safe and social distance to continue their fight.