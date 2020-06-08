Arizona History Museum reopening this weekend
TUCSON - The Arizona History Museum is reopening after it was closed due to the coronavirus.
The Arizona Historical Society said new policies and procedures will be instituted based on current guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
The museum will reopen Saturday to members and next Tuesday to the general public.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing in the museum, masks are recommended and visits are limited to 90 minutes.