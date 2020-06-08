 Skip to Content

Arizona History Museum reopening this weekend

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:25 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - The Arizona History Museum is reopening after it was closed due to the coronavirus.

The Arizona Historical Society said new policies and procedures will be instituted based on current guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

The museum will reopen Saturday to members and next Tuesday to the general public.

Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing in the museum, masks are recommended and visits are limited to 90 minutes.

Read the latest news about the Arizona History Museum and AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park reopening on our website: https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/2020/06/05/reopening/

Posted by Arizona Historical Society on Sunday, June 7, 2020

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film